LaSalle Police Name Acting Chief with Leontowicz Set to Retire

With LaSalle police chief John Leontowicz set to retire, the service is making some changes.

AM800 News has learned staff sergeant Duncan Davies will be promoted to acting chief while the search for a new chief is conducted.

LaSalle mayor Marc Bondy has confirmed the appointment and says interviews for a replacement are already being conducted.

He says the new chief will likely be announced in the near future.

"We've done interviews," says Bondy. "We're working on closing a deal on a successful candidate in the very near future. Once that's done, the chief's official last day is the end of this week on Friday."

He says plenty of quality candidates have applied.

"Very pleased. I don't want to get into the number of applicants, but we had them from near and far, from other provinces," he says. "We hired a consulting firm who were very professional. They brought us many candidates to choose from, then the short list was made and from there we did interviews."

Chief Leontowicz's last day is Friday having been one of the longest serving police chiefs in Canada heading the town's police department for 21-years.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi