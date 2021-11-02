LaSalle police officer injured breaking up a large party in the town

A Windsor man has been charged after a LaSalle police officer was injured at a large party in the town.

Just before 11 p.m. on Oct. 30, police were called to a disturbance in the 6500 block of Malden Road, where officers found a large party with an estimated 100 to 150 people in attendance.

As police were trying to shutdown the party, officers were told a fight had started inside a commercial facility.

At that time, one person was brought outside and was bleeding profusely after being hit in the head with an object.

As officers attended to the victim, another officer enter the site and was also hit with a piece of cement thrown at his head.

Police say both the injured person and the officer suffered significant lacerations and were taken to the hospital but later released.

Investigators were able to identify a suspect in the case.

A young, adult male from Windsor was arrested and is charged with Assault with a Weapon and Assault with a Weapon on a Peace Officer.