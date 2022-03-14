LaSalle police officer injured in head-on crash with stolen truck

Police have released a description of a suspect after a stolen pickup truck smashed head-on into a LaSalle police cruiser, injuring one officer.

Investigators describe the male suspect as white, in his mid 20's with dark hair.

Just after 5 a.m. on March 14, police received a report that a white, 2016 GMC Sierra 2500 pickup had been stolen from a property in LaSalle.

While searching for the vehicle, officers spotted it turning onto Bethlehem Street in the City of Windsor.

Two LaSalle Police officers stopped and positioned their cruisers on the roadway to block the vehicle from escaping.

However, police say the pickup raced toward the vehicles and crashed head-on into one of them before fleeing the scene.

One officer suffered a laceration to the head and a mild concussion as a result of the crash. He has since been treated and released from the hospital.

The truck was was later located abandoned in the 2600 block of Jamaica Crescent, not far from Partington Avenue in Windsor.

Police are asking anyone in that area to check their surveillance cameras for any possible evidence.

The driver of the vehicle has not yet been identified as LaSalle Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LaSalle Police Service at 519-969-5210, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.