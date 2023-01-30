LaSalle police partner with Diverse Solutions to pilot the 'Wideawake' program

LaSalle Police Service has partnered up with Diverse Solutions to pilot the 'Wideawake' program.

The program seeks to rehumanize, reconcile and revive relationships between law enforcement and the public.

The program equips officers with techniques, knowledge and skills on how to implement diversity and inclusion into their lives and on duty.

Founder of Diverse Solutions Janelle Abela says the purpose is to build respect and dignity for equity-deserving groups who may not receive it.

"This is really to rebuild those community engagement pieces and rebuild those relationships with law enforcement, specifically in LaSalle police officers so we can have a stronger community going forward."

Abela says the program focuses on mindset development.

"This is a big opportunity for agencies and communities to redevelop those relationships in a way that's meaningful and to continue to allow law enforcement to exist in all spaces so that we can work together instead of continuing to create that barrier or that segregation between the two."

She says the reception for the program has been positive.

"The reception has been wonderful, we're seeing a lot of positive feedback and mindset changes that are going to allow us to reach further and create that change, not just in small communities but in larger regional spaces as well."

The program began testing in LaSalle in October 2022 and again earlier this month.

The program will be made available in the spring of 2023.

Wideawake will include two hours of training material, print and digital learning materials, and optional logins for participants.