LaSalle Police Save a Life With Naloxone

For the second time this year, a LaSalle police officer has used naloxone to save a person’s life.

Just after 11:00 a.m. on October 30, officers were called to a home in the town to assist with an adult male who was in medical distress and did not have any vital signs.

LaSalle Fire Service and Paramedics were on their way as well but police were first to arrive on scene and when they got there, saw a person attempting to perform CPR on the man.

Officers quickly took over CPR and suspected that the male may be suffering from an opioid overdose so administered Naloxone twice while continuing with chest compressions.

According to police, the man regained consciousness and was taken to the hospital by paramedics and is expected to make a full recovery.

Naloxone is a medication that can temporarily reverse the effects of an opioid overdose and allow time for medical help to arrive.