LaSalle Police Search for Bank Robbery Suspect

An investigation is underway after a bank robbery in LaSalle Saturday.

Police say it happened at the CIBC Bank on Malden Road near Delmar Street around 9:45 a.m.

Witnesses tell police that the man entered the bank, approached a teller, and demanded cash.

Police say the teller complied and the man fled the area on a bike.

Investigators searched the area, but were unable to locate the suspect.

Police are looking for a man with a thin build standing 5'8" tall.

He was last seen wearing sunglasses, a pull-up facemask, a grey hoodie, a black t-shirt with red trim on the bottom and black gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.