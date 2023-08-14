LaSalle police searching for suspect in convenience store theft

The LaSalle Police Service is asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in connection to a theft from a convenience store on Talbot Road in LaSalle.

Police say while the clerk was assisting another customer in another part of the store, the suspect allegedly reached over the counter, took an item worth over $200 and left without paying.

The suspect is described as a white male aged 25 to 35, who wore a black and gray VIP logo baseball cap, a black T-shirt, blue jeans, and black casual shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LaSalle Police Service at 519 969-5210. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 519-258-TIPS (519-258-8477) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.