LaSalle Police seeking witnesses or information in assault investigation
LaSalle Police are seeking witnesses or information in an assault investigation.
The Police Service is currently investigating an assault that took place at a marina on Front Road in the Town of LaSalle over the weekend.
The incident occurred during the evening of July 2, which resulted in injuries to an adult male.
Police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the altercation or has information regarding the incident to contact the LaSalle Police Service or Crime Stoppers.