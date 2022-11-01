LaSalle Police Service auction goes live today

The LaSalle Police Service auction is set to go live this morning.

Unclaimed and confiscated property will be up for grabs through the GovDeals.com auction website.

The police auction will go live starting at 8 a.m. and will span over ten days ending Friday, Nov. 11 at 4 p.m.

Prospective buyers can visit GovDeals.com and must create an account to see and bid on items for sale in the auction.

Senior Constable Terry Seguin says this auction will mostly involves bicycles.

"We normally have an auction at least once a year, sometimes twice a year, but through the pandemic we haven't be able to hold an auction. We have quite an accumulation of seized property, unclaimed property that by law we have to dispense of," he says.

Seguin says you need to create an account on GovDeals.com to see what's up for auction.

"It's a perfectly safe website, so once they have their profile set-up you can begin bidding on the items on our auction website once it goes live," he adds.

Once the auction has closed, the successful bidder will have five days to complete the payment online using a credit card or PayPal, and 10 days to pick up the purchased item.

Items are pick-up only as no shipping will be available.

To complete the final transaction and claim the item, successful buyers must provide personal information including their name, address, and telephone number, as well as the buyer’s certificate, provided via the GovDeals.com website.

To pick up any purchased items, the buyer will first contact the LaSalle Police Service at 519-969-5210, at least 24 hours in advance to set up an appointment. The buyer must attend the LaSalle Police Service located at 1880 Normandy St. between Monday, Nov. 14, and Friday, Nov. 18 between 8 a.m and 3 p.m.