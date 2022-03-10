LaSalle police trying to identify alleged porch pirate

A porch pirate case in LaSalle.

The LaSalle Police Service is investigating the theft of two packages from the front porch of a home in the 7100 block of Matchette Road.

Police say the incident took place around 2:30 p.m. on March 8.

The LaSalle Police Service is trying to identify a suspect vehicle (pictured) after the theft of two packages from the front porch of a home in the 7100 block of Matchette Road. It happened on March 8, 2022. (Photo courtesy of the LaSalle Police Service)

The incident was captured on the home’s surveillance system which shows what appears to be a female in a gold-coloured Dodge Caravan that was parked on the road in front of the house.

Police say the female walked up to the front porch, grabbed the packages and returned to the van on the passenger side before the vehicle is seen leaving northbound on Matchette Road.

The LaSalle Police Service is working to identify a suspect (pictured) after the theft of two packages from the front porch of a home in the 7100 block of Matchette Road.on March 8, 2022 (Photo courtesy of the LaSalle Police Service)

Investigators say the entire incident took place over the course of approximately one minute.

The LaSalle Police Service is asking the public if they can identify the person or vehicle in the photo.

Police are also asking any residents in that area to check their video surveillance systems to see if this incident was captured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LaSalle Police Service, Constable Atkins at 519-969-5210 ext 2929 or anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 519 258-8477 or online at https://www.catchcrooks.com/.