LaSalle police trying to identify suspect in hit and run crash

The LaSalle Police Service is trying to identify a man as they investigate a crash where the driver failed to remain at the scene.

The two-vehicle crash happened in the 700 block of Front Road.

Police say as a result of the collision, the reporting driver suffered a minor injury and damage to their vehicle.

The LaSalle Police Service is trying to identify a man (pictured above) as they investigate a crash where the driver failed to remain at the scene. March 2, 2023 (Photo courtesy of the LaSalle Police Service)

The male is described as white, early to mid '60s, approximately 5'8 tall, average build and walked with a noticeable limp.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a blue jacket with yellow around the collar, blue jeans white and black shoes. His vehicle is described as a newer model, black, Chevy Silverado.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LaSalle police at at 519-969-5210.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 519 258-8744 – www.catchcrooks.com.