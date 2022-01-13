LaSalle police warn about fake $100 being used in the town

A warning about some counterfeit currency being passed in the community.

The warning is being sent by the LaSalle Police Service after receiving four separate reports of businesses receiving counterfeit Canadian $100 bills between Dec. 29, 2021 and Jan. 11, 2022.

Between these dates, police say the fraudulent bills were used at local convenience stores to make purchases however, the recipients did not immediately notice the poorly crafted fakes.

In all instances the bills were; not cleanly cut, different sizes, not printed with precision and missing several key security features.

When receiving any large denomination currency you should always inspect it for the following security features;

Bank of Canada’s $50 and $100 BILLS – William Lyon Mackenzie King and Sir Robert Borden

The Canadian $50 and $100 bills share the same security features. These include raised ink, hidden numbers, a frosted maple leaf window, metallic portraits and a maple leaf border.

• Raised ink – Feel the raised ink on the large number, and the raised ink on the words "Banque du Canada" and "Bank of Canada."

• Frosted leaf – Look at the frosted maple leaf window to see its transparent outline.

• Hidden numbers – Look at the numbers that match the note’s value, and at the word "Canada" that feels slightly raised.

• Metallic portrait – Look at the metallic portrait. It should match the larger portrait on the bill. Tilt to see it change colour, and flip to see it on the other side.

• Maple leaf border – Look for maple leaves that border and cross into the large window.

(courtesy of orangeville.com)

HOW TO DEAL WITH SUSPICIOUS MONEY

During a transaction

If you suspect that you’re being offered a counterfeit note, assess the situation to ensure that you are not at risk. Then, do the following:

• Be courteous. Remember that the person in possession of the bill could be an innocent victim who does not realize that the note is suspicious.

• Politely refuse the note and explain that you suspect that it may be counterfeit.

• Ask for another note (and check that one, too).

• Advise the person to check the note with the local police.

• Inform your local police of a possible attempt to pass suspected counterfeit money.

After a transaction:

If you suspect that you’ve received a counterfeit note, give it to the local police to file a report.

• If it’s real, you’ll get it back.

• Either way, the police should be informed of possible counterfeiting activity in your community. Timely reporting helps police and prosecutors bring counterfeiters to justice. Use or possession of any counterfeit currency is a criminal offence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LaSalle Police Service at 519-969-5210, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or on-line at www.catchcrooks.com.