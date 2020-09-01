LaSalle Police Warns Public About Throwing Items from Vehicles

A reminder from LaSalle police after an egg throwing incident last month.

According to police, a cyclist was struck by an egg from a moving blue SUV on August 18 around 9pm on Laurier Parkway at Disputed Road.

Police say another person reported a similar situation on the same day involving the same vehicle.

The cyclist told police, there were two or three young males, either in their teens or early 20s in the vehicle.

Police say throwing items such as eggs from a vehicle can cause serious damage or injury.

The vehicle was not located by police.