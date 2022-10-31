LaSalle preparing to test mass notification system

The Town of LaSalle and the LaSalle Fire Service want the public to sign-up for its mass notification system as officials prepare to conduct a test of the system.

The mass notification system enables officials to provide residents with critical information in times of emergency such as evacuation of a neighbourhood, a boil water advisory, a large fire, or a natural disaster.

A test was conducted earlier this year during daytime hours and officials hope an evening test will result in more people receiving the alert, and confirming they received the alert.

During the last test, only 20 per cent of those registered on the system confirmed they received the alert. Officials hope to improve that figure by conducting an evening test.

Mark Segiun, Deputy Chief of the LaSalle Fire Service, says this alert system is very important.

"You may have a boil water advisory, you might have flooding, a large fire where you need to shelter in place, it will give you instructions during certain emergencies. If you don't receive those messages, you may have to rely on other avenues to get that message," he says.

Segiun says they would like people to confirm if they've received the alert.

"We know the call went out and it went through but did people actually listen to the message, was it received? Or did it go to a voicemail, or some junk email, or things like that. We want to make sure that they confirmed they received it, that would be wonderful. If they moved or changed addresses, different phone number or email, we'd like to update those as well," he adds.

The test will be conducted Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 6 p.m.

To register to receive notifications, visit www.lasallealerts.ca. You can choose how you would like to be contacted: text, cell phone, email, and/or landline. Please note this system is not used for weather warnings.

For more information visit the LaSalle Alerts page on the town's website.