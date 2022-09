The Town of LaSalle has received a grant for upgrades to the Vollmer Complex.

LaSalle will receive $398,200 through the Community Building Fund, Capital stream grant over a 12-month period.

The funding comes from the Ontario Trillium Foundation received in 2021.

The grant will aid in replacing the ice rink refrigeration system,12 rooftop HVAC units, and will repair part of the Vollmer Culture and Recreational Complex roof.