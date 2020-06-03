LaSalle Reopens Town Hall to the Public



LaSalle has taken a step to return back to normal.

Town hall officially reopen to the public for town business as of Wednesday morning.

According to a release, access into the building will be limited and residents will have to complete screening questions and sanitize their hands before entering.

The Essex County Library branch within the building and the LaSalle Friendship Seniors Centre and atrium will remain closed.

The town hall closed back in March due to COVID-19 safety restrictions rolled out by the province.

LaSalle's town hall is located at 5950 Malden Rd. and is open Monday to Friday from 8:30am to 4:30pm.