LaSalle Resident Falls for Telephone Gift Card Scam

The LaSalle Police Service is warning about a telephone gift card scam.

A LaSalle resident recently received a phone call and according to the caller ID it was from the LaSalle police.

Investigators say the female caller claimed to be an officer investigating a criminal matter, and gave the resident a false name and badge number.

The caller then told the resident to obtain Google Play gift cards in order to pay a fine.

According to LaSalle police, the resident complied and funds on the cards were transferred over the phone.

Police say "spoofing" someone's phone number is relatively easy with today's technology.

LaSalle police is reminding the public that no legitimate agency will ask you to purchase any type of gift card over the phone as payment for a fine.

Scammers use this tactic to cause you to panic and act irrationally.

Anyone who receives a phone call like this is being urged to hang up immediately and report it to police.