LaSalle Resident Survives COVID-19, Can't Trace Point of Contact

A LaSalle man has recovered, but wants people to know how easy it is to get infected with COVID-19.

On March 20, Mick Ridgewell woke up with a sore throat and a cough and began to self-quarantine at home.

After about a week, the 61-year-old told AM800's The Afternoon News that he added diarrhea, extreme fatigue, and fever to his list of symptoms and made his way to Windsor Regional Hospital's COVID-19 Assessment Centre.

"They asked me a bunch of questions and they were borderline on whether they were going to test me because I hadn't been out of the country, and I hadn't been exposed to anybody who is sick," he says. "They just decided they would give me a test and it came out positive."

Ridgewell says the most concerning part of his journey is not knowing where it all began.

"I wasn't exposed to anybody that I know of who had it and I wasn't in any crowded places. We don't go anywhere other than the typical running around stuff like getting groceries," he says.

Ridgewell says it took two weeks to fully recover from the virus that winded him after climbing just a few steps.

"I'd wake up one day and the fever is gone, the diarrhea is gone. I think, okay, I've got this thing on the run, and then the next day it would be right back where it was two days ago," he says.

Ridgewell adds that his family was quarantined as a precaution, but none of them have tested positive for the virus and are doing well.