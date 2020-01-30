LaSalle Residents Continue to See and Hear Coyotes

Residents in the town of LaSalle continue to see and hear coyotes across the municipality.

Police in the town are letting residents know that coyotes are entering their breeding season which lasts until the end of March. Coyote behaviour during this time may be more bold and protective of their territory.

On Wednesday, AM800 News talked to residents who live in the area of Mayfair Ave. near Laurier Parkway.

The area has many wood lots, with homes backing onto them.

Irena has lived in the area for eight years and was out walking her two dogs.

She says she's scared of the coyotes.

"Oh we had a few coyotes," she says. "I was walking in the woods and then there was a coyote running there. They're also coming out of the woods."

One man out for a walk with his son told AM800 News he's heard the coyotes howling.

"Last night actually there was lots of coyote noises, we could hear them most of the night," he says.

On Wednesday, LaSalle police issued a reminder to residents to not call 9-1-1 if they spot a coyote unless the coyote is posing an imminent threat.

Instead the police service wants residents to call the non-emergency line at 519-969-5210.

The reminder comes after the LaSalle Police Service Central Communications Centre received a large number of calls regarding coyote sightings.

During the summer of 2019, coyotes attacked two dogs in the town of LaSalle, killing one and injuring another.

Following a series of town meetings on the issue, the Ministry of Natural Resources advised against a cull and instead recommended that property owners work to make their property unwelcoming to wildlife. That includes putting garbage away and keeping pets inside and on a leash.