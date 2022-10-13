LaSalle residents given opportunity to help decide new waterfront name

LaSalle residents will get to have their say when it comes to the name of the town's waterfront.

During the July 12 meeting, council voted in favour of a motion instructing administration to hold a community consultation for the naming.

At that time, some in the community were not happy when town administration had recommended Gil Maure Park, Front Road Park and Riverdance Park be renamed Petitie Cote Waterfront.

Crystal Meloche, LaSalle Deputy Mayor, says the naming must exemplify the uniqueness and heritage of the waterfront development and the town as a whole.

"There would be a public consultation, and that would allow residents to submit suggestions for the naming of the entire waterfront. So, it wouldn't just be specific pieces like the event centre or the lawn area for festivals or any of those other features, it would be the naming of the entire area."

She says what the town is looking for with the name, and how the community can take part.

"We're hoping that those people kind of come up with things that think of our uniqueness of our area, maybe cultural significance, that kind of thing is what we're looking for to be able to name our waterfront area. It is online, but we didn't want it to be solely online, we will have that opportunity for people to come in person."

Meloche says it's important for the public to be included in the naming.

"I think this is the opportunity for the town as a whole to come up with the brand for that area. This is going to be a very big part of the future of the Town of LaSalle so I think it's important that we make sure we get it right the first time and we have a name that really represents our community."

The $50-million project will include a 30-thousand square foot event centre at the former Westport Marina site, walking trails, splash pads and a sports zone.

The almost 60-acre waterfront property will become a community hub, meeting place, and a big destination in LaSalle.

Meloche says naming submissions will be limited to one per person.

Any names submitted with a family and/or individual name may be subject to a police record check.

The public consultation will begin on November 1, and will go until November 30.

