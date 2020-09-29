LaSalle Rollover Crash Sends One to Hospital

A single-vehicle rollover crash in LaSalle has sent one person to hospital.

Police and fire crews were called to the scene near Front Road and Malden Road around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday where according to police, a northbound vehicle on Front Road stuck a curb and left the east side of the roadway.

Police say the vehicle travelled over a dirt berm and became airborne before landing on another dirt pile and rolling over onto its roof.

The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital.

The crash is still under investigation.