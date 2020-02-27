LaSalle Rolls Out 30 Year Strategic Plan



WINDSOR — LaSalle is looking into the future.

Council has given final approval to the town's new strategic plan which lays out a road map for the next 30 years outlining where to focus resources and areas for possible growth.

LaSalle CAO Joe Milicia says the town's population has more than doubled since 1986 and the trend is expected to continue with as many as 50,000 residents by 2050.

He says this plan is a first of its kind for LaSalle.

"We've never engaged the community quite like we did this time," he says. "It's also looking out 30 years. For some municipalities 30 years is a bit daunting, but we take it as a badge of honour taking a look at how we can position the community and what we can do today to make sure that that 30 year goal is actually achieved."

He says diversifying the town's economy will be a focus.

"We have a challenge in LaSalle that we are originally a residential-based community, but certainly what we want to do is create those vibrant business districts and those comfortable neighbourhoods that are safe and walkable," says Milicia. "All those things that people are looking for today."

Milicia admits balancing the small town feel with the booming growth can be challenging.

The town spent roughly $75,000 putting together the 30 year strategic plan.

Residents can find the plan on the town's website.