LaSalle's Bellaire Signs with Warriors

Alessia Bellaire, from LaSalle has agreed to play soccer at the University of Waterloo when U-Sports resumes next year.

Bellaire started playing competitive soccer at eight years old as a member of the LaSalle Stompers Soccer Club and later joined the Windsor Eastside Soccer Club.

Bellaire is a versatile defender who spends most of her playing time as a fullback, but also plays in the attacking midfield position.

Bellaire was part of the U16 Windsor Eastside Kickers Soccer Club that won the 2019 Ontario Cup and is currently a member of the Eastside Kickers U18 team.

As a freshman, Bellaire earned a spot on her Villanova senior high school team that won two city championships (WECSSA), as well as a victory at the SWOSSA championships. Bellaire is an accomplished multi-sport athlete having played at the highest level of hockey in Ontario while also winning a city championship with her high school team.