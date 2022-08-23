LaSalle's deputy mayor acclaimed as next mayor of the town

The next mayor of the Town of LaSalle has already been decided well ahead of the upcoming municipal election.

Crystal Meloche has been acclaimed mayor after no one else put their name forward to seek the job before the Aug. 19 deadline.

Meloche, who's been serving as deputy mayor since 2018, was first elected to council in 2010.

She replaces Marc Bondy who is not seeking re-election.

Meloche says she was hoping for this outcome but didn't think it would come until October.

"It's a good feeling to be acclaimed and be able to have that smooth transition over the next few months into my role. It's really exciting," she says.

Along with her role with the town, Meloche is also a licensed real estate agent and says it's a good feeling to be acclaimed.

"I hope that means people are happy with what I'm doing and they think I will do a good job as their mayor over the next four years," she says. "It's a really nice feeling and a bit of a relief as well."

Meloche says she believes she is the first woman to be mayor of the town.

"I love my town, I've been on council now for 12 years and I love giving back. I love the fact I was able to make a little history in our town," she adds.

Municipal elections across Ontario are set for Oct. 24.

With files from Rob Hindi