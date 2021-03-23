LaSalle's Deputy Police Chief Announces his Retirement

LaSalle's deputy police chief is calling it a career.

Kevin Beaudoin has announced his retirement after 35-years in policing.

He joined the LaSalle Police Service in 1989 after starting his career with Windsor police in 1986.

Before becoming deputy chief in January 2019, Beaudoin's journey included a number of roles such as community patrol, marine patrol, criminal investigations division and community liaison officer.

"It's a challenging profession but it's extremely rewarding and I have been just so blessed and honoured to serve our great citizens in LaSalle for almost 32-years here and been given so many opportunities to rise through the ranks," says Beaudoin.

He says he built a number of relationships and friendships over the years.

"The women and men in the LaSalle Police Service are so extremely professional and well served their community and it's truly an honour to have served with them and our town is in great hands, I can tell you that," says Beaudoin.

He says he leaves with extremely fond memories.

"Probably one of my favourite memories is certainly being involved in the VIP program for so many years," says Beaudoin. "20 years I served at Monseigneur Caron School."

His last day on the job is March 26.