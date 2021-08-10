LaSalle's First Retail Cannabis Shop Getting High Grades

Business is booming at LaSalle's first retail cannabis store.

Greentown Cannabis is located at 5994 Malden Rd. and co-owner Sam Katzman says the shop has been well received by the community since opening three weeks ago.

He says things are going great.

"We've really enjoyed being the first store in LaSalle," he says. "We've met a lot of really fabulous customers. We're seeing a lot of friendly people, a lot of compliments about the store. A lot of people are really happy that they have their own cannabis store in LaSalle so they don't have to drive elsewhere."

Katzman says it's been a pleasure working with town staff.

"We are thankful to be in LaSalle," says Katzman. "We worked hard to get that store open. It's been a really fabulous experience working with the Town of LaSalle. We're so pleased with that. We're working hard to be strong operators and make them proud. It's being really A+, I would give it an A+."

He says cannabis is here to stay.

"The cannabis train is a train that's going to be hard to stop," he says. "I talk about it like being in the third inning of a nine inning baseball game. People are learning about cannabis. They're learning what they like, what they don't like and it's a growing business, no pun intended."

Katzman and his father Rob operate a second location on Chatham St. W. in Windsor and are looking to expand to Tecumseh as well.

After opting out in 2019, LaSalle council unanimously passed a bylaw in March to allow the stores within the town.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi