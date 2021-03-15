LaSalle's Gil Maure Park Boat Ramp to Open Next Month

A sign that spring is just around the corner.

The Town of LaSalle is getting set to open its boat ramp at Gil Maure Park on Front Rd.

If you'd like to save a few bucks, early bird passes are available through the Vollmer Complex until March 31.

The boat launch officially opens on April 9 — washrooms will be opened then as well and will be cleaned twice daily.

Residents are encouraged to follow physical distancing guidelines at the ramp and in the washroom.

And the town is giving boaters a heads up as ramp attendants will not be assisting with launching boats.