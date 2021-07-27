LaSalle's Kylie Masse Captures Olympic Silver in 100-Metre Backstroke

Canadian Kylie Masse has captured silver in the women's 100-metre backstroke at the Tokyo Olympics.

The two-time world champion in the event finished in 57.72 seconds, behind Australia's Kaylee McKeown (57.47), who set a new Olympic record. American Regan Smith (58.05) took bronze.

Masse, a 25-year-old from LaSalle, was in the lead at the 50-metre turn before McKeown came on strong in the end.

The women's swim team has generated three medals in the first three days of racing starting with a silver in the freestyle relay and followed by Maggie Mac Neil's victory in 100-metre butterfly.

Masse tied for Olympic bronze with China's Fu Yuanhui in Rio in 2016.

The only other women in the world to win multiple career medals in 100 backstroke are American Natalie Coughlin, Krisztina Egerszegi of Hungary and Kirsty Coventry of Zimbabwe.

Canada's Mark Tewksbury won men's 100 backstroke gold in 1992.