LaSalle's Last Call Before Fall Cancelled Due to COVID-19

Another LaSalle festival has been cancelled due to COVID-19.

On Tuesday, LaSalle council voted in favour of cancelling the town's new Last Call Before Fall event after a recommendation was made by administration due to provincial restrictions around large public gatherings.

"They don't give these recommendations lightly, cancelling any events or festivities," says Marc Bondy, LaSalle Mayor. "With gatherings, we're still restricted to five, is it going to jump that quick by September where we can have hundreds? Personally, I don't see that happening that quickly."

Bondy says it's always better to err on the side of caution.

"To do all that planning and then have to cancel it last minute, I think it's just better this way," he says. "Let's prevent time and effort going into that. Let's do our social distancing, protect the employees and everybody involved."

According to Bondy there were a lot of factors to consider.

"If you look at events all over the world, are we going to be clear by the second weekend in September? I don't know, but even if we are Okayed to have the event, are we going to have a good enough crowd come in to support the event or are people still going to be cautious and not want to be that close to someone else?"

The Last Call Before Fall event was a new craft beer festival and was scheduled to take place on September 11 and 12 at the Vollmer Complex.

Last month, the town was forced to cancel June's Strawberry Festival due to the pandemic.