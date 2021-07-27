LaSalle's Masse 'Disappointed' But Still Happy to Have a Silver Medal

LaSalle's Kylie Masse has captured a silver medal in the women's 100-metre backstroke at the Tokyo Olympics.

The two-time world champion in the event finished in 57.72 seconds, behind Australia's Kaylee McKeown (57.47), who set a new Olympic record. American Regan Smith (58.05) took bronze.

Masse told AM800's The Morning Drive that she's extremely happy with her performance and she left it all in the pool.

"I think I was definitely disappointed a little bit, I was dreaming of gold," she says, "I knew it was going to be tough, I knew Kaylee has had an incredible year and I knew it would be a battle to the end."

The 25-year-old Masse was in the lead at the 50-metre turn before McKeown came on strong in the end.

"I knew it was going to be a challenge but it still does sting a little bit," says Masse. "But I'm still extremely happy to have got on the podium and have a silver."

Due to COVID-19 restrictions in Tokyo, spectators are not allowed in the Olympic venues.

Masse told AM800's The Morning Drive it's definitely different without fans in the stands.

"Having the crowd and having that environment is so electric, hearing the echoes throughout the pool is so special. So without that, it does feel a bit different," she says.

Masse tied for Olympic bronze with China's Fu Yuanhui in Rio in 2016.

The only other women in the world to win multiple career medals in 100 backstroke are American Natalie Coughlin, Krisztina Egerszegi of Hungary and Kirsty Coventry of Zimbabwe.

With files from the Canadian Press