The University of Toronto announced alumna Kylie Masse of LaSalle, Ont. is one of six swimmers nominated to Canada's Olympic team Friday.

According to the release, the bronze medalist at the 2016 Olympic Games and two-time champion will represent Canada at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Trials have been shifted to the week of May 24 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Masse was nominated to compete in the 100-m backstroke and the 200-m race.