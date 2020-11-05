LaSalle's R.I.D.E. Program Trailer Gets a Makeover

LaSalle Police Service has a fresh look for its R.I.D.E. program trailer thanks to MADD Canada of Windsor-Essex.

The police service recently updated its shoulder crest, so MADD thought the trailer used to transport equipment to LaSalle police R.I.D.E programs could use an upgrade as well.

MADD of Windsor Essex's Chaouki Hamka says, it's a small price to pay for a service that does so much for the community.

"It was getting a little bit faded and obviously with the crest change it needed some redefining and a little bit of touching up," he added.

He says the work allowed the trailer to have its messaging updated.

"We took away the don't drink and drive messaging on it and changed that to don't drive impaired," he says. "We all know impaired driving's not just alcohol, it's drugs and a combination of."

Hamka says there was even an opportunity to add something new.

"Our campaign 9-1-1 messaging for impaired drivers. If you suspect somebody's driving impaired, pull over, call 9-1-1 and report. That's one of the biggest changes that you'll see on there," he added.

The design and refinishing of the trailer was completed by Zibco Graphics in Windsor.

LaSalle police did contribute $1,000 to help offset the costs, according to Hamka.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi.