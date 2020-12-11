LaSalle's Willson to be Recognized with Christian Culture Award Gold Medal

Windsor's Assumption University is honouring an NFL star from LaSalle.

The school has announced that Luke Willson has been named the recipient of its 2020 Christian Culture Award Gold Medal.

The award was established in 1941 by Father Stan Murphy, C.S.B. and Father W. J. Guinan, C.S.B in order to recognize lay Christians for their efforts in contributing to “Christian ideals” in modern society.

In the past seventy-nine years, the award has been presented to several prominent individuals, including Sigrid Undset, Barbara Ward, Paul Martin, Sr., Dorothy Day, Marshal McLuhan, and actor Martin Sheen.

In a release, the school says that Luke Willson is a young man who stands as an inspiration to Christian youth. Mr. Willson has climbed to the highest heights in professional sports, having been in the National Football League (NFL) for eight years.

Drafted at the age of 23, Willson has played for the Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions, and currently with the Baltimore Ravens. He was also a part of the 2013 Seattle Seahawks team that won Super Bowl XLVIII.

The award ceremony will take place in the Spring of 2021 with a date to be confirmed shortly.