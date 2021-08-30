LaSalle seeks public input on new museum

The Town of LaSalle is looking for public input on the next phase of the LaSalle Petite Côte (Small Coast) Waterfront Project.

A $50-million plan for was released in November 2019 that will incorporate pedestrian trails, an event plaza along with an event centre, a marina and other recreation features along Front Road from Kenwood Boulevard to Ulster Street.

Mayor Marc Bondy says the town acquired the historical home of its first mayor Vital Benoit on the west side of Front Road at Bouffard Road as part of the project.

Bondy says an online survey has been launched to see what residents want to see in a museum at the home that was built in the 1920's.

"The more ideas we get the better solution we can come up with for this plan moving forward," Bondy added.

He says the cost of acquiring the property and demolishing unrelated structures was already included in the original budget and the survey will help figure out if more funding or grants will be needed.

"It's a matter of combining all the details, putting them together, then presenting it to council with a budget to see where we're going to be moving forward, when and how quickly," he says.

Bondy says the cost of renovating such an old building is hard to estimate but feels the survey will help determine what parts of the home will need work.

"We're dealing with a building were there are substances in there, for example, asbestos, that we'll have to deal with and that always takes time and more money," says Bondy.

The town will be seeking public input until Sept. 17.