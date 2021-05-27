LaSalle Shifting New Tennis Courts to Vollmer Centre

There is a change of plans when it comes to new tennis and pickleball courts in LaSalle.

"As part of the Small Coast Waterfront consultation process, we received plenty of comments relative to the tennis community. We had a number of comments come forward asking for pickleball courts," said Deputy CAO Peter Marrra.

Council has now approved shifting the project to the Vollmer Centre where Marra says there's plenty of room for future expansion.

"That's pretty difficult to add more than four courts down there [on Front Road] without re-envisioning what's happening out there. There were options asked for such as dome-covered courts and, certainly, that doesn't fit the vision and it would be difficult to provide things of that nature."

According to Marra, local clubs have expressed interest in hosting tournaments in LaSalle if the right facilities were available.

"They talked about a need to host tournaments, junior tournaments, and certainly they talked about more premiere types of courts where we can add bleachers and things of that nature," he says. "With respect to where we were positioning the sports zone down at the Small Coast Waterfront, it was going to be really difficult."

Marra says moving the project hasn't changed the price tag with the cost remaining at $450,000 for phase one which includes four lit tennis courts which are expected to be operational by November.

The entire $3-million build will be carried out over the coming years with four more tennis courts and a dozen pickleball courts planned.