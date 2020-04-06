LaSalle Shuts Down Donation Bins During COVID-19 Pandemic

The Town of LaSalle is shutting down its donation bins while the region tries to stop the spread of COVID-19.

According to a release, donation centres and bins for Canadian Diabetes and Goodwill have temporarily closed their network of community stores and donation centres.

Officials are asking the public not to drop any items off until further notice as they will not be picked up.

It's the latest measure taken by the town, which shut down park facilities, the LaSalle boat ramp and banned fishing earlier this week.