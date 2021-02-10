LaSalle Specialty Crosswalk Policy Delayed for More 'Fine Tuning'

A decision on LaSalle's specialty crosswalk policy will have to wait.

Council discussed the policy that could pave the way for a request to create a crosswalk in support of the LGTBQ+ community.

Two delegations spoke on the issue Tuesday night, raising concerns over how long a specialty crosswalk should be allowed and what should happen when that time limit expires.

Mayor Marc Bondy says a delegate also brought forward the idea of a residency requirement and the majority of council felt it was worth consideration.

Bondy says council just wants fine tune language in the policy.

"They should last three to five years, so they want a timeline to say 'will it expire in five years? Do they get first right of refusal or can they just renew it if nobody else wants that particular spot,'" he says.

Photo courtesy: Town of LaSalle

Bondy says administration will take a closer look at the entire document.

"There's other fine tuning we want to do, so we don't want to be tied down to that," he says. "There's just some verbiage we want to clear up."

Resident Ian Swentek expressed opposition to the policy in its entirety.

"I'm urging you to adopt a policy of complete refusal towards such alternative crosswalks, disallowing special interest groups from voicing their symbols, objectives and subculture upon our fine community," he says.

Bondy says the item will likely return to council in late March.