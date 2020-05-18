LaSalle Sports Fields in 'Holding Pattern' during COVID-19 Pandemic

The town of LaSalle has put together a plan for its athletic fields with recreational sports in limbo due to the COVIS-19 pandemic.

Director of Public Works Peter Marra says it will take four to six weeks to get fields ready when the time comes.

Marra says maintenance remains "in a holding pattern" for everything from baseball diamonds to soccer fields.

"We're preforming some basic essential maintenance on the sports fields. At this stage we're currently remaining status quo," he added.

Public Works is looking at ways to shorten turnover time when they get the okay from the province, according to Marra.

"We will monitor this as we go through and try to get some of initial layout and leg work done so when we do have to turn this over we can do it in a timely manner," says Marra. "That will be geared towards working with user groups on what the most desperate need is in the fields and we can concentrate efforts into getting some of those fields ready."

Marra says most preparation work can't be performed until there is a clear date set for sports to resume.

Jumping ahead with things like painting field lines would waste thousands of dollars if sports are cancelled this summer, he added.