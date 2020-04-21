LaSalle Stompers Soccer Season Postponed

The start of the season will be delayed for the LaSalle Stompers Soccer Club.

Director of Scheduling Don Durham says the club has been in contact with the town and when the restrictions are lifted, the town says it will need one month to get the fields ready for the season.

"We're done until at least June 1," says Durham. "The town needs a month to get the fields ready to go so they closed it until June and beyond that we're waiting for Ontario Soccer to say we're allowed to hold sanctioned events and for the fields to be opened."

He says whenever it may happen, the club is ready for the start of the season.

"We have uniforms ordered," he says. "We have the field scheduled kind of set that we have to set up with the town but it's set on our end both for if we started June 1 or July 1 depending on what happens."

Roughly 800 players are registered for the upcoming season. The Stompers hold their games at the Vollmer Centre soccer fields.