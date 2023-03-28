LaSalle Strawberry Festival could remain at Vollmer Complex for two years

The LaSalle Strawberry Festival could remain at the Vollmer Centre for the next two years.

Council is being asked to keep the festival at the centre for 2023 and 2024.

The popular event was first moved to the Vollmer in 2019 due to high water levels and was held there again in 2022 after being cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event was previously held at Gil Maure Park on Front Road, but due to ongoing developments and construction, administration says it will be unavailable for 2023 and 2024 for large scale events.

Sue Desjarlais, LaSalle councillor, says one of the great things about the Vollmer Complex is accessibility.

"It's easier for people who have mobility issues to get around the Vollmer because it's more asphalt and level ground, where Front Road is grass and it's bumps, and all those good things that you can trip on."

She says people miss the event being held on the Waterfront.

"Having it at Front Road, the Waterfront for fireworks of course that's always the big draw. And having it down there is just where it's been home for the last 25 years. So we'll get it back eventually, I think."

Desjarlais says the town is still expecting a good turnout.

"We're the first festival of the summer, basically, and people always look forward to it. And hopefully we'll have good weather like we did last year, get a lot of people out, get the buzz going for the summer, get people in the mood for summertime, and have good activities going on. So, I'm sure we'll still have good numbers this year and next year.")

The Strawberry Festival this year runs from Thursday, June 8 to Sunday, June 11.

Council will meet tonight at 6 p.m.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi