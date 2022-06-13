LaSalle Strawberry Festival sees huge success following two year hiatus

The event was so successful that it was at full capacity on Saturday night before 9 p.m., and those visiting had to wait in line to get in.

There were strawberries, food vendors, games and entertainment over the four day event.

Following a two year hiatus, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, LaSalle Town Councillor Sue Desjarlais, says she was expecting it to be busy, but there were more people than she thought.

"We were overwhelmed," says Desjarlais. "I think it comes down to people were just very excited about being able to get out, the weather was great. The strawberries are local and that's always a positive comment from our guests. They like that we get them from Cottam and they're always great berries," she says. "Raymont's has been our supplier, I think, I'm going to say around 12 or 13 years at this point."

Desjarlais says it wasn't just the festival itself that was successful.

"I'm really happy that we had to be careful with numbers last night, we knew it would be busy," says Desjarlais. "Wednesday night for instance we did our strawberry cleaning and that again is the first time in three years, and we had over 200 people show up, just for strawberry cleaning. That's amazing."

She adds that meetings will be held to see how next year's festival can be even better than this year.