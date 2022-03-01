LaSalle Strawberry Festival set to return in June

A popular LaSalle festival is returning.

Mayor Marc Bondy says the LaSalle Strawberry Festival will return to the Vollmer Centre this June.

"I know a lot of people enjoy going, great family event," says Bondy. "It will be at the Vollmer again which is great especially for people with accessibility needs with the asphalt and easy to get around. Looking forward to opening that festival again. It should be fun. It's been a while, everybody has been cooped up to long."

The town cancelled the in person event the past two years because of to the COVID-19 pandemic but did hold some virtual events instead.

Setup under way for the 2019 LaSalle Strawberry Festival at the Vollmer Complex. June 5, 2019 (Photo by Teresinha Medeiros)

Bondy says it's a relief and a breath of fresh air to hold the event again.

"Yesterday the announcement no more proof of vaccinations to go into the Vollmer and our public places, still masks but we're going in the right direction," says Bondy. "So hopefully come Strawberry Festival people can be back to pre 2020."

Bondy says the event will run from June 9 to June 12.