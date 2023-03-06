LaSalle teen back home after spending a week in a London hospital

A LaSalle teen hurt in last month's ice storm has been discharged from hospital.

Christian Murphy was back home on Friday after spending roughly a week in a London hospital.

The 13-year-old was cleaning up branches on February 23, outside of a home on the west side of LaSalle, when a branch fall striking the teen.

He was rushed to a Windsor hospital and then transferred to a London hospital where he was sedated.

Last week, Murphy's stepfather Anthony Faraci said Christian was 'doing incredible.'

Christian's aunt has started a GoFundMe.

To date, more than $3,400 has been raised.