LaSalle teen continues to improve in hospital

A LaSalle teen continues to improve in a London hospital after being struck by a falling tree branch last week.

13-year-old Christian Murphy was cleaning up branches last Thursday, outside of a home on the west side of LaSalle, when a branch fell striking the teen.

He was rushed to a Windsor hospital and then transferred to a London hospital where he was sedated.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Anthony Faraci, the teen's stepfather says his stepson is "out of the woods."

He says Christian is doing incredible and has no pain but has yet to get up and walk around.

"I just talked to him right now and was like what's your pain level at and he's like, I don't have any pain and I was like let's get up and start walking around, let's give this a shot and so we're not there yet but we will be getting there today hopefully," he says.

Faraci says they're hoping to be home by the end of the week.

"He hasn't gone up to walk around yet but we think he could get up and walk around, he just doesn't feel like it yet," says Faraci. "So we're not pushing him and no one seems to be pushing him so we're just waiting for him to get the go ahead to start moving around."

Christian's aunt has started a GoFundMe with more than $3,200 being raised.