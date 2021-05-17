LaSalle Teen Denied Vaccine Despite Being in Group 2

A LaSalle teen is old enough to work on the front lines, but not old enough to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Theresa Dipasquale says her 16-year-old son works at a grocery store, which is part of Group 2 of the province's vaccine roll-out launched on May 10.

AM800 News confirmed the province does not specify a minimum age for Group 2 on its website, but the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit told Dipasquale they've set the age at 18 and up.

"I've contacted other regions, Chatham, Ont., Sarnia, Ont., London, Ont., and they're all doing 16-plus for the Group 2 level," she says. "It's a little frustrating when you have a 16 year old who's already worked an eight hour shift next to someone who had COVID-19."

She says many teenagers under 18 years old work in grocery stores, at drive-thru and pick-up windows and deliver essential items.

"You want to make sure your kids are taken care of and I'm just not sure why other groups who may be working from home are expedited," she added. "Even myself, I'm in the 40 plus group. I'm working from home and I can get vaccinated but he's limited and he's going out to work four days a week."

Dipasquale has been in contact with Essex MPP Taras Natayshak's office to see what can be done.

Officials with the health unit confirmed the age to vaccinate Group 2 residents is set at 18 years old and up, but declined to comment further.

The statement goes on to says the health unit will address the issue at its daily briefing Monday at 9:30 a.m.

According to the province's website, the following people qualify for a COVID-19 vaccines in Group 2: