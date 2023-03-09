LaSalle teen says he's 'feeling great' as he recovers from head injury

A LaSalle teen injured by a falling tree branch during a recent ice storm says he's feeling great.

Christian Murphy returned home March 3 after spending almost a week in a London hospital.

The 13-year-old was cleaning up branches outside his home on Feb. 23, in the wake of an ice storm the day before, when one branch broke free from a tree and landed on him.

Murphy suffered a fractured skull and was rushed to a Windsor hospital before being taken to London.

Murphy told AM800's The Morning Drive that he feels great but that he remembers nothing.

"I just remember being hit by the branch and passing out," he says.

His mother Adrienne Murphy says she got a text message from a neighbour that Christian was hurt and she rushed home to find him on the ground unconscious.

"He wasn't the right colour and I remember screaming 'he's not the right colour!' That was hard, that was probably the hardest day of my life, I've never experienced anything like that. He didn't look like he was going to be okay," she says.

Adrienne Murphy says he is going through physical therapy for some of his injuries to help his recovery

"He strained the ligaments in his neck. So he does have to wear a neck brace and walk with a walker. He goes back in two weeks for x-rays on his neck and to see how he is," she says.

Christian Murphy says he can't go back to school until after March Break and then just for half days as he recovers.