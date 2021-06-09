LaSalle to Begin Construction on New Dog Park

LaSalle is getting a dog park.

Council has approved moving forward with the $85,000 project which will see a one acre park located at the Vollmer Complex.

The plan includes sections for large and small dogs, water fountains and benches while also being fully accessible.

Councillor Jeff Renaud says it's been a long time coming.

"This seems to be one of the longest roads we've gone down since I've been here," says Renaud. "I remember my very first time running for council, we had people running strictly on this issue. It's taken time to do it right, to get the right spot, to get the features that are important."

Manager of Roads and Parks Mark Beggs says the park will be located to the southeast of the property where existing trees can provide some shade.

"Part of where the area that it's going to be going, which is right over near the public works department and next to the fuel depot, we were kind of lucky as there's a nice flat area that's already seeded with some existing trees," says Beggs. "So we're able to actually have some trees in the park area without a whole lot of extra costs."

Beggs adds he's confident the project will stay on budget.

"Some of the costs that we have been getting for some this have been a bit higher, but we are hopeful that we're going to be able to still fit all the components in and be a little creative with how we get them done and have our staff do as much of the work as we can," says Beggs. "So we're hopeful that we can fit everything in within the budget."

Construction is set to get underway immediately with a goal of having the park fully operational by late fall.