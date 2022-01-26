LaSalle to begin public consultation on proposed three fire station plan

LaSalle is moving forward with a new Fire Master Plan.

Council lent its support to the conceptual plan Tuesday night which, due to current and projected population growth, recommends a three station model to improve response times across the municipality.

The proposal calls for new stations on Front Rd. at the former Centennial Arena property and on Laurier Parkway west of Disputed Rd. while also keeping the current station on Normandy St.

Town CAO Joe Milicia says the current fire department is run on a volunteer basis, but the plan recommends more full-time positions as well.

"As we started to dig a little deeper into the Fire Master Plan, we started to take a look at what our staffing complement was scheduled to look like as part of the Fire Master Plan. So part of that is, I call it a re-balancing, perhaps more weighted towards full-time staff."

He says it's getting harder to recruit and retain volunteer firefighters.

"The quality of our volunteer force is second to none, the training they go through, the dedication that they have. What we are finding though is that it is harder and harder to recruit and retain volunteer firefighters just by the very nature of the work that they do and the opportunities that are out there and the commitment that's required."

Milicia says public feedback is going to play a big part in the final plan.

"When you talk about locating stations, moving to a three station model, improving coverage, this is obviously something new and would require some discussion as well as moving towards some public consultation."

With council's approval now in place, administration plans to hold a virtual public consultation in February.

A more detailed plan with financial estimates and timelines will be brought back to council for further discussion in March.

The previous Fire Master Plan called for the expropriation of the Canadiana Auto Museum property at the corner of Laurier Dr. and Matchette Rd. for a new station — that recommendation is now off the table.