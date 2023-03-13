LaSalle to consider banning TikTok from municipal devices

The Town of LaSalle could be the next in a growing list of municipalities to ban TikTok.

Councillor Terry Burns will introduce a motion at the March 14 meeting of council calling for a ban on the installation of TikTok on any corporately owned devices and issued devices.

The motion also asks that TikTok be deleted from any corporately owned or issued devices, and that it be banned from any municipal website, webpage, or device whether stand alone or connected to the internet.

As of March 13, the City of Windsor has banned TikTok on its work-issued devices due to cyber security issues.

Ontario has already said it is banning the social media app on government-owned devices and on the personal devices of Progressive Conservative Party caucus members.

The move follows an announcement from the federal government that the app would be prohibited on government devices following a review by Canada's chief information officer.

All of the provinces have since followed suit, with Ontario the last to announce its decision.

Ontario Treasury Board President Prabmeet Sarkaria says as part of the ban, government advertising campaigns will be removed from TikTok.

The Chinese government has a stake in TikTok's owner, ByteDance, and Chinese laws allow the country to demand access to user data.

The company that owns TikTok maintains that it does not share data with China's government and its data is not held in that country.