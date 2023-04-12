LaSalle to host Spring Fling at the Event Centre  

LaSalle will be hosting the second annual 'Spring Fling' to celebrate the season, this year at a new location.

The event aimed at celebrating spring with busker-style entertainment will be held for the first time at the new Event Centre and will feature activities for the whole family.

Entertainment includes local performer Kobbler Jay to juggle and perform stunts, Canadian beatbox champion Scott Jackson, and circus-style street performer Rockabilly Joe, among others.

Scott Bisson, Manager of Culture and Recreation for LaSalle, says they're hoping for a great turn out for this year.

"Last year was fantastic, we had a huge crowd come out, we were fortunate to have a beautiful day, a sunny blue-sky day, and the response was fantastic. So this is why we're bringing the event back for year two."

He says entertainment acts are local, and from across Ontario.

"The Chalk Chick from Toronto who is a chalk artist, we have the Bubble Queen from Cambridge, Molly's the Farmer's Daughter Show from Toronto, so we have a bunch of great performers and we're excited to have them."

Bisson says the event is in recognition of the spring season.

"Obviously April 22 is also Earth Day, so we're going to be celebrating that. And celebrating kicking off spring, and all of the great things that are to do in the Town of LaSalle."

The event will run on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Event Centre located at 970 Front Road.

Admission is free and more information can be found by clicking here.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi